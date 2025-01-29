Fitness Fraud Unveiled: Officials Charged in Rs 30.5 Lakh Scam
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police charged four officials from Bengaluru's Chisel Fitness LLP for defrauding Dr. Anuj Arora of Rs 30.5 lakh, under the guise of a gym venture. After extensive investigations, a chargesheet was filed, but the company's offices were found shut for years.
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has levelled heavy charges against four officials of a Bengaluru-based private company. The accused are implicated in a Rs 30.5 lakh fraud case, allegedly duping a doctor by promising a joint gym venture.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh, spearheaded the investigation leading to filing a chargesheet. The complaint originated from Dr. Anuj Arora, a dental professional and resident of Jammu, bringing Chisel Fitness LLP into scrutiny.
Key figures charged include founding director Satya Shardul Sinha and others associated with the business, found living in Karnataka. Despite significant police collaborations and raids, the company's office has remained closed for several years, raising further concerns about operations.
With inputs from agencies.
