Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed with Tiger and Elephant Parts

In Nagaon district, a joint operation by the Eastern Wildlife Division, Nagaon Territorial Forest Division, and local police led to the arrest of three individuals. They were caught in possession of illegal wildlife parts including tiger claws, canines, bones, and an elephant tusk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagaon | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:06 IST
  • India

A successful operation in Nagaon district on Wednesday resulted in the capture of three wildlife traffickers, police reported.

The collaborative effort involved the Eastern Wildlife Division, Nagaon Territorial Forest Division, and local law enforcement, who acted on a specific tip-off. The arrests took place in the Kathiatoli area.

Confiscated items included tiger claws, tiger canines, tiger bones, and an elephant tusk, officials confirmed, identifying the accused as Amar Hansey, Mahendra Borgrang, and Probin Sangma.

