Kejriwal's Poison Allegations Stir Water Safety Concerns

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal responded to the Election Commission's notice about his claim of Haryana's government contaminating Yamuna's water, citing a dire public health crisis. He argued that the ammonia levels in water from Haryana severely impact Delhi's water treatment facilities' ability to ensure safety for consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:19 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), addressed concerns put forth by the Election Commission regarding his statement that Haryana's administration was contaminating the Yamuna River. He reiterated that the issue presented a critical public health risk.

In a detailed response, Kejriwal emphasized that his comments aimed to alert the public about the dangerous levels of toxicity and contamination present in the raw water from Haryana, managed by a BJP-led government.

The statement followed a BJP complaint which led to the Commission's notice. Kejriwal argued that the high ammonia levels in Haryana's water hampered water treatment plants' ability in Delhi to maintain safe drinking standards.

