Allegations Rock the Church: Indian-Origin Bishop Denies Wrongdoing
Right Reverend Dr. John Perumbalath, an Indian-origin bishop in the Church of England, refutes misconduct allegations following a televised report. The charges, involving two women, surfaced during his tenure in Chelmsford and Liverpool. The church supports him, citing thorough investigations and a learning outcome without ongoing safeguarding concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant development within the Church of England, Bishop John Perumbalath has been caught in the midst of serious misconduct allegations. The Indian-origin bishop, currently serving in Liverpool, was featured in a Channel 4 News broadcast where two women accused him of inappropriate behavior during his ecclesiastical duties.
The allegations pertain to incidents in Chelmsford and as a fellow bishop. The Church of England issued a statement defending Perumbalath, highlighting independent risk assessments and no lingering safeguarding issues. Additionally, legal procedures found no grounds for further action.
The aired allegations add to existing tensions within the Church, as it grapples with broader concerns about handling abuse cases. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is under scrutiny for his response to these issues, heightening the pressure on the church's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension Escalates: BRS Leaders Under House Arrest Amid Controversial Formula E Race Allegations
J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praises Army troops and veterans for sacrificing their lives for safeguarding country.
Controversy Over Businessman's Arrest: Court Grants Bail Amidst Allegations
Court Alerts: Delhi Police Under Fire Over Fake Video Allegations in Riot Case
The Baltic Pipe Mystery: Shadow Fleet Allegations