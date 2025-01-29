Allegations Rock the Church: Indian-Origin Bishop Denies Wrongdoing

In a significant development within the Church of England, Bishop John Perumbalath has been caught in the midst of serious misconduct allegations. The Indian-origin bishop, currently serving in Liverpool, was featured in a Channel 4 News broadcast where two women accused him of inappropriate behavior during his ecclesiastical duties.

The allegations pertain to incidents in Chelmsford and as a fellow bishop. The Church of England issued a statement defending Perumbalath, highlighting independent risk assessments and no lingering safeguarding issues. Additionally, legal procedures found no grounds for further action.

The aired allegations add to existing tensions within the Church, as it grapples with broader concerns about handling abuse cases. Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is under scrutiny for his response to these issues, heightening the pressure on the church's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)