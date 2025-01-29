Left Menu

Diplomatic Gathering: France Hosts Key Talks on Ukraine Crisis

France has extended invitations to various foreign ministers, including Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Britain, and the EU, as well as the new U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for a discussion on the Ukraine war scheduled for February 12. Rubio's attendance remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:53 IST
Diplomatic Gathering: France Hosts Key Talks on Ukraine Crisis
Diplomats
  • Country:
  • France

France has taken a significant step by inviting foreign ministers from key nations, including Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Britain, and the European Union, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Among the invitees is Marco Rubio, the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State, who has yet to confirm his attendance.

The meeting, slated for February 12, has not been officially announced, with diplomats speaking under anonymity revealing these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025