Diplomatic Gathering: France Hosts Key Talks on Ukraine Crisis
France has extended invitations to various foreign ministers, including Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Britain, and the EU, as well as the new U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for a discussion on the Ukraine war scheduled for February 12. Rubio's attendance remains uncertain.
France has taken a significant step by inviting foreign ministers from key nations, including Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, Britain, and the European Union, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Among the invitees is Marco Rubio, the newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State, who has yet to confirm his attendance.
The meeting, slated for February 12, has not been officially announced, with diplomats speaking under anonymity revealing these developments.
