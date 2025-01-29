Scandal at the Border: CBI Cracks Down on ITBP Corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken action against seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officers, charging them with corruption in government stores, as per two FIRs filed by the agency.

The first FIR accuses then Commandant Anupreet Borkar and several others of illicitly manipulating tender processes related to government stores and materials for Border Outposts between 2019 and 2021.

The second FIR involves alleged pilferage of subsidized kerosene oil intended for border posts, where government documents were reportedly altered to misappropriate funds. These actions are alleged to have resulted in significant monetary losses to the public exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies.)