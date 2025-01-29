Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Promises at Odisha's Kalinga Nagar

A scuffle broke out at Kalinga Nagar industrial complex in Odisha between security personnel and locals over unkept promises made during land acquisition. Displaced families protested their unmet demands for jobs and amenities. Authorities are currently negotiating with agitators to seek a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, tensions were high at Odisha's Kalinga Nagar industrial complex following a clash between security personnel of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) and local residents whose lands were acquired for the project.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday as displaced families protested unmet promises of employment and benefits. Attempting to enter the NINL site, they clashed with security staff, resulting in injuries, according to local sources.

Authorities, including DIG Charan Singh Meena, are negotiating with protesters to address grievances. Meanwhile, District Collector P Anvesha Reddy confirmed an ongoing police investigation. The incident recalls the 2006 tragedy where police firing during land acquisition led to tribal casualties, raising public outcry for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

