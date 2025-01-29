Protests Erupt Over Unfulfilled Promises at Odisha's Kalinga Nagar

On Wednesday, tensions were high at Odisha's Kalinga Nagar industrial complex following a clash between security personnel of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) and local residents whose lands were acquired for the project.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday as displaced families protested unmet promises of employment and benefits. Attempting to enter the NINL site, they clashed with security staff, resulting in injuries, according to local sources.

Authorities, including DIG Charan Singh Meena, are negotiating with protesters to address grievances. Meanwhile, District Collector P Anvesha Reddy confirmed an ongoing police investigation. The incident recalls the 2006 tragedy where police firing during land acquisition led to tribal casualties, raising public outcry for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)