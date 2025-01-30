Left Menu

Trump Orders Guantanamo Bay Migrant Facility Expansion

President Trump announced plans to prepare a migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 individuals, intensifying his stance on illegal immigration. The facility is separate from the infamous prison for terrorism suspects and follows recent military deployment and deportation actions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:10 IST
In a significant move to combat illegal immigration, President Donald Trump revealed that the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security will prepare a large migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. This facility, capable of holding up to 30,000 migrants, is distinct from the high-security prison for terrorism suspects at the U.S. naval base in Cuba.

The decision underscores the administration's hardline approach toward immigration, following a recent deployment of over 1,600 active-duty troops to the Mexico border. Trump emphasized the facility would be used for 'the worst criminal illegal aliens,' further underscoring his administration's crackdown on illegal crossings.

Separately, the U.S. military has authorized using Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado for detaining migrants, alongside ongoing military deportation flights. These measures align with Trump's recent emergency declaration on immigration, signaling heightened security measures at the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

