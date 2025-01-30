Congo Crisis Deepens: M23 Rebels Advance, East Africa Calls for Ceasefire
M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized control of Goma in eastern Congo, escalating the longstanding conflict. The East African Community demands a ceasefire, while Congo's President threatens military action. Diplomatic efforts continue, but tensions rise as the rebels move south towards Bukavu.
As M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwandan forces, advanced southward after seizing control of Goma, the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains tense. The East African bloc called for a ceasefire, with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi warning of unpredictable consequences if the situation escalates further.
The conflict traces back to the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide. The rebels, consolidating their hold on Goma, have pushed towards Bukavu, with East African leaders urging negotiations. Despite diplomatic appeals, including a demand for a halt from the U.N., the situation on the ground appears unchanged.
Amidst sporadic gunfire and overwhelmed hospitals, foreign mercenaries exit Congo, signaling further complications in the already fraught region. Congo accuses Rwanda of using proxy militias for its interests, while Rwanda argues for its national security. The international community looks on with concern.
