Left Menu

Congo Crisis Deepens: M23 Rebels Advance, East Africa Calls for Ceasefire

M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have seized control of Goma in eastern Congo, escalating the longstanding conflict. The East African Community demands a ceasefire, while Congo's President threatens military action. Diplomatic efforts continue, but tensions rise as the rebels move south towards Bukavu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:51 IST
Congo Crisis Deepens: M23 Rebels Advance, East Africa Calls for Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwandan forces, advanced southward after seizing control of Goma, the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains tense. The East African bloc called for a ceasefire, with Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi warning of unpredictable consequences if the situation escalates further.

The conflict traces back to the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide. The rebels, consolidating their hold on Goma, have pushed towards Bukavu, with East African leaders urging negotiations. Despite diplomatic appeals, including a demand for a halt from the U.N., the situation on the ground appears unchanged.

Amidst sporadic gunfire and overwhelmed hospitals, foreign mercenaries exit Congo, signaling further complications in the already fraught region. Congo accuses Rwanda of using proxy militias for its interests, while Rwanda argues for its national security. The international community looks on with concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025