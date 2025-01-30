School Bus Driver Charged for Fatal Dog Incident in Thane

The Shivaji Nagar police in Maharashtra's Thane district have taken action against a school bus driver who allegedly caused the death of a stray dog. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday as the driver was turning near a temple in Ambernath, leading to the dog being fatally crushed.

A nearby resident who witnessed the incident reported it to the authorities, resulting in a formal complaint being lodged against the driver. The complaint cited the driver's action as a violation of animal welfare laws.

Following the report, police registered a case on Wednesday against the driver under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. This case highlights the ongoing issue of animal safety in urban areas.

