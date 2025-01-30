Rajasthan High Court Orders Portal for Live-In Relationship Registration

The Rajasthan High Court has mandated the development of a web portal tailored to the registration of live-in relationships, a move seen as necessary until relevant legislation is enacted. This directive arose from cases presented by couples seeking legal protection amid societal and familial challenges.

Justice Annop Kumar Dhand, addressing dozens of petitions from live-in couples, highlighted the appealing yet complex nature of such relationships. He underscored the absence of social approval and the resulting threats, which prompt couples to seek judicial intervention under constitutional rights for personal safety.

The proposed web portal aims to facilitate registration and address grievances related to live-in relationships. Authorities in each district will manage registrations until comprehensive legislation is established. The court has also tasked high-ranking officials with reporting progress by March 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)