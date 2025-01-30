Left Menu

Cyber Criminals Busted in Jamtara

Six individuals have been arrested in Jharkhand's Jamtara district for using AI technology in internet scams. Operating under the pseudonym 'DK Boss', they deceived thousands by creating malware. Authorities seized several tech devices, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamtara | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:50 IST
Cyber Criminals Busted in Jamtara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, six individuals have been arrested in Jamtara, Jharkhand, accused of orchestrating internet scams using sophisticated artificial intelligence. These 'cyber criminals' reportedly crafted malicious software to deceive people online, according to local police reports.

Operating under the alias 'DK Boss', the suspects were apprehended with a cache of technological equipment including mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, a drone, and high-resolution cameras. Law enforcement disclosed that the group had gathered personal data from approximately 2,700 individuals via a website they constructed.

The accused were sent to jail on January 26, as investigations delve further into the extent of their cyber exploits. Authorities continue their probe to unravel the full scale of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

