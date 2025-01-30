Left Menu

Madras High Court Takes Stand Against Police Inaction

The Madras High Court has summoned the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary over police delay in filing reports. Justice P Velmurugan highlighted that despite investigations, police fail to report cases on time, causing hardships for litigants. Many face struggles as police arbitrarily disregard procedures.

The Madras High Court has issued a directive for the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary to appear before it, addressing the police's failure to file First Information Reports (FIR) and final reports within the legally mandated timeframe.

Justice P Velmurugan remarked during interim orders on a petition by P Sundar, which sought instruction for the Virugambakkam police to submit a final report for a 2015 case. Despite claims that the case's investigation concluded in the same year, the police had yet to submit required documents to the Magistrate.

This inaction persists across numerous cases, resulting in hardships particularly for those unable to afford legal assistance. The judge criticized some police officials for ignoring both legal obligations and court directives, undermining public justice.

