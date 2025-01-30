Blame Game on Yamuna Pollution: Kejriwal Under Fire

BJP chief J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the Yamuna pollution crisis, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal's government has shown inefficiency and failed governance.

Nadda called on Kejriwal to retract his statement on the river's condition, which he claimed spread unnecessary fear for political leverage.

Citing a lack of tangible progress despite substantial financial support, Nadda accused the Kejriwal administration of corruption and unfulfilled promises in addressing the pollution issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)