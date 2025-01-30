Left Menu

Blame Game on Yamuna Pollution: Kejriwal Under Fire

BJP leader J P Nadda criticized AAP's handling of Yamuna pollution, urging Arvind Kejriwal to apologize for harmful comments. Nadda accused AAP of inefficient governance and spreading fear for political gain. Despite central funds, he claims the river cleanup remains unaddressed, highlighting allegations of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:36 IST
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP chief J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the Yamuna pollution crisis, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal's government has shown inefficiency and failed governance.

Nadda called on Kejriwal to retract his statement on the river's condition, which he claimed spread unnecessary fear for political leverage.

Citing a lack of tangible progress despite substantial financial support, Nadda accused the Kejriwal administration of corruption and unfulfilled promises in addressing the pollution issue.

