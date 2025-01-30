Interpol Cracks Down on Crime in West Africa: Major Arrests and Seizures

Interpol has announced the arrest of 45 people in a major operation across West Africa aimed at curbing drug trafficking and the financing of terrorism. These arrests include a suspected Islamic State member, reinforcing the international police body's commitment to regional security.

Significant seizures were also made, including cocaine valued at more than $50 million in Cabo Verde and 10 tonnes of amphetamines in Burkina Faso. This underscores the severe extent of drug trafficking activities in the region.

Mohamed Moussa from Interpol stated that the operation is a crucial step in undermining transnational organized crime networks that pose threats to peace and development in West Africa. The organization remains focused on enhancing efforts to maintain stability across the continent.

