Left Menu

Interpol Cracks Down on Crime in West Africa: Major Arrests and Seizures

In a strategic operation against drug trafficking and terrorism financing, Interpol has arrested 45 individuals across West Africa. The operation seized cocaine worth over $50 million in Cabo Verde and stopped an ISIS member from joining their ranks in Europe. This effort aims to uphold regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:00 IST
Interpol Cracks Down on Crime in West Africa: Major Arrests and Seizures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Interpol has announced the arrest of 45 people in a major operation across West Africa aimed at curbing drug trafficking and the financing of terrorism. These arrests include a suspected Islamic State member, reinforcing the international police body's commitment to regional security.

Significant seizures were also made, including cocaine valued at more than $50 million in Cabo Verde and 10 tonnes of amphetamines in Burkina Faso. This underscores the severe extent of drug trafficking activities in the region.

Mohamed Moussa from Interpol stated that the operation is a crucial step in undermining transnational organized crime networks that pose threats to peace and development in West Africa. The organization remains focused on enhancing efforts to maintain stability across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025