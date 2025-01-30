Interpol Cracks Down on Crime in West Africa: Major Arrests and Seizures
In a strategic operation against drug trafficking and terrorism financing, Interpol has arrested 45 individuals across West Africa. The operation seized cocaine worth over $50 million in Cabo Verde and stopped an ISIS member from joining their ranks in Europe. This effort aims to uphold regional stability.
Interpol has announced the arrest of 45 people in a major operation across West Africa aimed at curbing drug trafficking and the financing of terrorism. These arrests include a suspected Islamic State member, reinforcing the international police body's commitment to regional security.
Significant seizures were also made, including cocaine valued at more than $50 million in Cabo Verde and 10 tonnes of amphetamines in Burkina Faso. This underscores the severe extent of drug trafficking activities in the region.
Mohamed Moussa from Interpol stated that the operation is a crucial step in undermining transnational organized crime networks that pose threats to peace and development in West Africa. The organization remains focused on enhancing efforts to maintain stability across the continent.
