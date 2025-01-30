Ensuring Safety at the Maha Kumbh: A Call for Action
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court urging the implementation of specific measures to ensure safety at the Maha Kumbh, following a stampede killing 30. The plea calls for coordination among state governments and the regulation of VIP movement to prevent congestion and ensure smoother crowd flow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday advocating for regulations to safeguard devotees during the Maha Kumbh, where a stampede recently claimed 30 lives.
The plea, submitted by advocate Vishal Tiwari, underscores the necessity for coordinated efforts between the Centre and state governments to ensure public safety and protect fundamental rights.
Highlighting past stampedes, the PIL calls for enhanced measures like facilitation centers and multilingual signage, prioritizing public safety over VIP arrangements, and thorough medical readiness at the historic religious gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devotees Flock to Ayodhya, Praising Seamless Arrangements
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ensures Seamless Experience for Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela
Jammu to Prayagraj: New Bus Route for Kumbh Devotees
Historic Pilgrimage: Mahakumbh Mela Draws Over 73 Million Devotees
Devotees Brave Chilly Weather to Partake in Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam