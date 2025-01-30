Ensuring Safety at the Maha Kumbh: A Call for Action

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday advocating for regulations to safeguard devotees during the Maha Kumbh, where a stampede recently claimed 30 lives.

The plea, submitted by advocate Vishal Tiwari, underscores the necessity for coordinated efforts between the Centre and state governments to ensure public safety and protect fundamental rights.

Highlighting past stampedes, the PIL calls for enhanced measures like facilitation centers and multilingual signage, prioritizing public safety over VIP arrangements, and thorough medical readiness at the historic religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)