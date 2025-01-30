Prisoner Swap Amid Ceasefire Highlights Continued Tensions
Palestinian militants released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire deal. This event took place in the backdrop of Gaza's heavy destruction following the Israel-Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, Israel's campaign to free more hostages and target militants continues.
A significant development unfolded on Thursday as Palestinian militants released three Israeli hostages in Gaza. This release came in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners, marking a new phase in an ongoing ceasefire agreement. The handover highlighted the fragile truce amidst a backdrop of destruction left by the intense conflict.
The Israeli hostages included an Israeli soldier and two civilians, who were abducted during the Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023. Video footage from Hamas ally Islamic Jihad showed the hostages in the presence of armed militants, as the emotional reunion was captured.
Simultaneously, Israel has intensified its military actions targeting militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amidst ongoing challenges and heightened diplomatic efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
