Standing Committees in Parliament: Power Play Unfolds
The Congress has accused the BJP of breaching the traditional 'One MP, One Standing Committee' rule by appointing 26 BJP MPs to two parliamentary panels each. Traditionally, this rule has been in place since the mid-1990s to ensure balanced representation across committees. The standing committees oversee the functioning of various ministries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent political showdown, the Congress party has levied accusations against the BJP, alleging attempts to dominate Parliament's standing committees.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that 26 BJP MPs are serving on two committees, a move that contravenes the established 'One MP, One Standing Committee' principle. This principle has been a cornerstone of parliamentary operations since the mid-1990s.
Of the 24 department-related standing committees, the BJP is chairing 11, with its allies and other parties sharing the remainder. These committees play a crucial role in monitoring ministry functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
