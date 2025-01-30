Standing Committees in Parliament: Power Play Unfolds

In a recent political showdown, the Congress party has levied accusations against the BJP, alleging attempts to dominate Parliament's standing committees.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that 26 BJP MPs are serving on two committees, a move that contravenes the established 'One MP, One Standing Committee' principle. This principle has been a cornerstone of parliamentary operations since the mid-1990s.

Of the 24 department-related standing committees, the BJP is chairing 11, with its allies and other parties sharing the remainder. These committees play a crucial role in monitoring ministry functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)