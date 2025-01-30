France Intervenes in DRC-Rwanda Conflict
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, undertakes a diplomatic mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The mission aims to de-escalate tensions following the M23 rebels' advance into Goma. France calls for the withdrawal of M23 and Rwandan forces to uphold DRC's sovereignty.
In a bid to prevent further escalation, France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. This comes in the wake of M23 rebels marching into the eastern Congolese city of Goma, supported by Rwandan troops.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine, Barrot's visit is aimed at bolstering ongoing mediation efforts in Luanda and Nairobi. President Emmanuel Macron has already initiated talks with counterparts Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, emphasizing France's stand against the offensive by M23 and Rwandan forces.
Lemoine reiterated France's condemnation of the actions taken by M23 and Rwandan troops. He made it clear that the M23 must retreat from captured territories, and Rwandan forces should exit the DRC promptly, stressing the importance of maintaining the DRC's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
