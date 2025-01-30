Justice Struggle for RG Kar Hospital Tragedy

Left Menu

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar assured the parents of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim that he would escalate their grievances concerning the CBI investigation. The victim's family faced backlash from TMC leaders and continues to pursue justice despite the challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:59 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, BJP president Sukanta Majumdar stepped forward on Thursday, promising to take the grievances of the RG Kar hospital rape and murder victim's parents to 'appropriate authorities.' The victim's parents expressed discontent with the CBI's handling of the case.

During a meeting in Sodepur, on Kolkata's outskirts, Majumdar, who is also a Union minister, received a letter from the grieving parents. The letter detailed their concerns regarding the investigation. Majumdar assured the family that he would advocate for their fight for justice.

The parents claim that despite a life sentence for one convicted individual, Sanjay Roy, the CBI's efforts were inadequate, and more culprits were shielded. Despite facing attacks from TMC leaders, they continue to demand accountability from West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

