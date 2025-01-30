Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Slab Collapse at JK Cement Factory

A slab collapse at a JK Cement factory in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of four labourers and injuries to 15 others. The collapse occurred during construction, and a probe is ongoing. The company will compensate the victims' families and cover medical expenses.

Updated: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating incident at a JK Cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district claimed four lives and injured 15 others when a slab collapsed on Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The tragedy struck at an under-construction unit near Amaanganj town, about 350 km from Bhopal, around 10 am. Police identified the victims as three labourers from Bihar's Purnia and one from Simaria police station limits. DIG Lalit Shakyawar confirmed that the rescue operations, utilizing drones to check for anyone trapped, were concluded.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, initially attributed to the failure of the 'shuttering' on the seventh floor. The company pledged Rs 18 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured, who will also continue to receive their regular salaries during recovery. Senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat, swiftly responded to the scene alongside the State Disaster Emergency Response Force team. BJP state BJP chief and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma called for adherence to compensation rules and job offers to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

