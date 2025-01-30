Left Menu

Unveiling the Past: Sambhal Riots Inquiry

A judicial commission in Uttar Pradesh is investigating past riots in Sambhal following unrest during a survey at Shahi Jama Masjid. The commission, involving notable former officials, is revisiting past grievances and recording testimonies, amid calls for justice and re-investigation by victims of earlier riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:10 IST
Unveiling the Past: Sambhal Riots Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government continues its investigation into the riots that occurred during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Statements from officials were recorded on Thursday as the commission delves deeper into the events of November 24 last year.

Comprising former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, ex-DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the commission is stationed at a PWD guest house on Chandausi Road. The inquiry follows riots that claimed four lives and injured several, including law enforcement officers.

Victims from previous riots had earlier lodged complaints with the commission, seeking justice long overdue. The inquiries continue as the communities affected demand transparency and accountability for past injustices, urging re-investigation into incidents dating back to 1978.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025