Unveiling the Past: Sambhal Riots Inquiry

The judicial commission appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government continues its investigation into the riots that occurred during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Statements from officials were recorded on Thursday as the commission delves deeper into the events of November 24 last year.

Comprising former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, ex-DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the commission is stationed at a PWD guest house on Chandausi Road. The inquiry follows riots that claimed four lives and injured several, including law enforcement officers.

Victims from previous riots had earlier lodged complaints with the commission, seeking justice long overdue. The inquiries continue as the communities affected demand transparency and accountability for past injustices, urging re-investigation into incidents dating back to 1978.

