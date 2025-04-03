Local Court Delivers Justice: Life Sentences for Naxalite Murder

A local court delivered a verdict on Thursday, sentencing Munna Vishwakarma and Ajit Kol to life imprisonment over a murder committed 15 years prior.

According to the court's additional sessions judge, Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, Vishwakarma and Kol were fined Rs 20,000 each. Vishwakarma was a wanted Naxalite with a Rs 10 lakh multi-state bounty, while Kol's bounty stood at Rs 50,000.

The case originated from the murder of Rambriksh, whose body was found following conflicts among Naxalite factions over extortion money distribution in 2009. Both criminals were apprehended in 2012 during a police encounter, cementing their sentences upon the court's recent verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)