Left Menu

Local Court Delivers Justice: Life Sentences for Naxalite Murder

A local court sentenced Munna Vishwakarma and Ajit Kol to life imprisonment for the murder of Rambriksh, linked to Naxalite group clashes in 2009. Both had bounties due to their criminal involvement across multiple states, and the case centered on extortion money disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:01 IST
Local Court Delivers Justice: Life Sentences for Naxalite Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court delivered a verdict on Thursday, sentencing Munna Vishwakarma and Ajit Kol to life imprisonment over a murder committed 15 years prior.

According to the court's additional sessions judge, Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, Vishwakarma and Kol were fined Rs 20,000 each. Vishwakarma was a wanted Naxalite with a Rs 10 lakh multi-state bounty, while Kol's bounty stood at Rs 50,000.

The case originated from the murder of Rambriksh, whose body was found following conflicts among Naxalite factions over extortion money distribution in 2009. Both criminals were apprehended in 2012 during a police encounter, cementing their sentences upon the court's recent verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025