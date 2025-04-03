Forest Rights Act Controversy: A Battle for Justice and Authentic Data

A coalition representing over 150 tribal and forest communities has accused the central government of submitting inaccurate forest encroachment data to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). They argue the government has failed to fully enact the Forest Rights Act, which legally recognizes the communities' land rights.

Since its introduction in 2006, the Forest Rights Act's implementation has been fraught with issues, with numerous legitimate claims wrongly dismissed. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the eviction of many families after their claims were rejected, prompting nationwide protests and a mandate for a review.

Recently, the Enviroment Ministry reported over 13,056 sq km of forest land under encroachment, but organisations question the accuracy, citing the law's incomplete execution and the ministry's alleged contradictory stance on tribal rights.

