Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Driver in Sea Link Tragedy

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Mohammed Sarfraz Mohammed Yusuf Shaikh, accused of causing a fatal car accident on Bandra Worli Sea Link. The court observed no malafide intention, noting Shaikh suffered serious injuries and is undergoing psychiatric treatment. He must surrender his license for five years.

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a driver accused of a tragic accident on the Bandra Worli Sea Link that resulted in four fatalities. The decision came after the court found no malafide intention on the driver's part.

Justice Milind Jadhav noted that the driver, Mohammed Sarfraz Mohammed Yusuf Shaikh, also suffered severe injuries and is currently dealing with mental health issues after the incident. The court ordered him to surrender his driving license for five years.

Shaikh, a driver of 15 years, argued that he lost control of his vehicle due to a sudden giddy spell, supporting the court's observation of no premeditated act in the collision causing multiple injuries and deaths. Despite the severity of the accident, the court emphasized Shaikh's non-inebriated state during the incident.

