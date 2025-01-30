Left Menu

Heroic Rescue of Elderly Woman Near Saket Bridge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:49 IST
An elderly woman, aged 85, was dramatically rescued after tumbling into a creek near Saket bridge in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The incident occurred around 5 pm, according to a local civic official.

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, stated that the woman, identified as Jugna Devi, lost her balance while crossing a pedestrian bridge. Alert passersby quickly intervened, ensuring her safety before any severe harm could occur.

Following the rescue, fire brigade personnel expedited her transport to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment. The quick response by onlookers and emergency services was crucial in this life-saving operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

