Heroic Rescue of Elderly Woman Near Saket Bridge

An elderly woman, aged 85, was dramatically rescued after tumbling into a creek near Saket bridge in Thane district, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The incident occurred around 5 pm, according to a local civic official.

Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, stated that the woman, identified as Jugna Devi, lost her balance while crossing a pedestrian bridge. Alert passersby quickly intervened, ensuring her safety before any severe harm could occur.

Following the rescue, fire brigade personnel expedited her transport to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment. The quick response by onlookers and emergency services was crucial in this life-saving operation.

