Tragic Discovery: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Child's Death

In a shocking turn of events, a two-year-old girl met a tragic end at the hands of her maternal uncle, who has been arrested for allegedly throwing her into a well near their home.

The confession has led police to file a case of unnatural death, with further charges expected as the investigation deepens.

While the motive remains unclear, authorities are interviewing the child's family as part of their ongoing scrutiny, with the possibility of more arrests on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)