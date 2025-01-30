Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Child's Death

A two-year-old girl was tragically killed by her maternal uncle, who threw her into a well near their home. The accused confessed, and a case of unnatural death was filed. The child's body was discovered after a police search, and further arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:17 IST
Tragic Discovery: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Child's Death
In a shocking turn of events, a two-year-old girl met a tragic end at the hands of her maternal uncle, who has been arrested for allegedly throwing her into a well near their home.

The confession has led police to file a case of unnatural death, with further charges expected as the investigation deepens.

While the motive remains unclear, authorities are interviewing the child's family as part of their ongoing scrutiny, with the possibility of more arrests on the horizon.

