Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Love: Man Sets Himself and Partner Ablaze

In a heartbreaking incident in Kohndour, a 29-year-old man set himself and his partner on fire after her wedding was arranged with another man. The woman succumbed to her injuries while the man is hospitalized. The event is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:06 IST
Tragic Tale of Love: Man Sets Himself and Partner Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident in Kohndour, a 29-year-old man ignited himself and his 22-year-old partner after her marriage was arranged to another individual, according to local police.

The young woman succumbed to her injuries, while the man remains in critical condition at a hospital, authorities reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate Vikas Kumar Yadav of Chandoka acted out of desperation following the revelation of Neelu Yadav's impending marriage on March 2nd. Authorities are continuing the investigation and have gathered forensic evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025