Tragic Tale of Love: Man Sets Himself and Partner Ablaze
In a heartbreaking incident in Kohndour, a 29-year-old man set himself and his partner on fire after her wedding was arranged with another man. The woman succumbed to her injuries while the man is hospitalized. The event is under investigation by local authorities.
In a devastating incident in Kohndour, a 29-year-old man ignited himself and his 22-year-old partner after her marriage was arranged to another individual, according to local police.
The young woman succumbed to her injuries, while the man remains in critical condition at a hospital, authorities reported.
Preliminary investigations indicate Vikas Kumar Yadav of Chandoka acted out of desperation following the revelation of Neelu Yadav's impending marriage on March 2nd. Authorities are continuing the investigation and have gathered forensic evidence from the scene.
