NIA Cracks Down on Overground Naxal Associates in Chhattisgarh Blast Case

In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two overground workers linked to the outlawed CPI (Maoist), for their suspected role in facilitating the devastating 2023 IED blast in Chhattisgarh, which resulted in the death of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) head constable.

The detainees, Dhanesh Ram Dhruw and Ramswarup Markam, are accused of providing logistical support for the attack, orchestrated by senior CPI (Maoist) members, during the assembly elections in the Gariyaband district's Badegobra village on November 17, 2023.

The NIA stated the blast was carried out by Gobra Dalam cadres, supported by overground operatives from nearby villages. Initial investigations began at the Mainpur police station and were later taken over by the NIA, culminating in the charge-sheeting of ten individuals as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)