Controversy Erupts as Israel Bans UNRWA Operations

Israel has banned UNRWA, the main UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, from operating in its territory. The move, enacted despite diplomatic backlash, risks destabilizing the region and creates confusion on the ground. The agency serves millions across Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond. Concerns persist over humanitarian aid and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:14 IST
  • Israel

In a politically charged move, Israel formally banned the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from operating within its territory on Thursday. This decision, which triggered international diplomatic protests, threatens to disrupt aid services and potentially destabilize the region.

Right-wing activists marked the ban's enactment by replacing the UN flag at UNRWA's East Jerusalem headquarters with the Israeli flag. Despite the severe implications, operations continue for now at UNRWA-run schools and medical clinics. The ban creates uncertainty and fear among staff and Palestinian residents reliant on the agency's services.

UNRWA, vital for millions of Palestinian refugees, has been accused by Israeli officials of being influenced by Hamas, claims the agency denies. The closure draws concern from international observers about the future of aid delivery and the potential weakening of U.N. multilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

