Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Congress Workers amid Political Turmoil

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to five Congress workers accused of misconduct outside the Koothattukulam municipality office. The incident occurred amid political tensions involving a woman LDF councillor's alleged abduction and assault during a no-confidence motion vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to five Congress workers accused of misconduct, amidst escalating political tensions in the region.

This development occurred outside the Koothattukulam municipality office, where a woman LDF councillor was reportedly abducted and assaulted on January 18, during a critical no-confidence motion vote.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan highlighted concerns about democracy leading to conflicts, emphasizing the importance of resolving such issues via the ballot and peaceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

