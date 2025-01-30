Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels on the Move

The United Nations is alarmed by reports of Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advancing towards Bukavu in eastern Congo. MONUSCO also indicates Rwandan troops may be crossing the border, raising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:14 IST
Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels on the Move

The United Nations has raised alarms over credible reports that M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda, are advancing swiftly towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted concerns over the situation, which has intensified due to reports of Rwandan troops moving across the border.

MONUSCO, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, is monitoring developments closely as tensions escalate in a region long troubled by conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025