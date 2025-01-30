Crisis in Congo: M23 Rebels on the Move
The United Nations is alarmed by reports of Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advancing towards Bukavu in eastern Congo. MONUSCO also indicates Rwandan troops may be crossing the border, raising tensions in the region.
The United Nations has raised alarms over credible reports that M23 rebels, believed to be backed by Rwanda, are advancing swiftly towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In a statement, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric highlighted concerns over the situation, which has intensified due to reports of Rwandan troops moving across the border.
MONUSCO, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, is monitoring developments closely as tensions escalate in a region long troubled by conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
