Zakaria Zubeidi: From Powerbroker to Freedom Fighter

Zakaria Zubeidi, a key Palestinian figure, secured his freedom as part of the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement, after spending five days on the lam in 2021 following a daring escape from an Israeli maximum-security prison. His brief taste of liberty has now officially commenced, though his options remain uncertain.

Jenin, where Zubeidi grew up, has become a focal point of intensified Israeli military operations against Hamas, following the ceasefire. This move indicates Israel's strategic shift from Gaza to the West Bank, underscoring the ongoing high-stakes conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions.

Zubeidi's release resonates as a significant political event, reflecting broader historical tensions. A major player during the Second Intifada, he became a prominent figure in Palestinian politics, and, despite previous assassination attempts, has continuously influenced the ongoing regional dynamics.

