Zakaria Zubeidi: From Powerbroker to Freedom Fighter
Zakaria Zubeidi, a former Palestinian militant leader, was released as part of a ceasefire deal. Known for his role in the Second Intifada, his release underscores shifting Israeli military focus to the West Bank. Zubeidi's past and his brief 2021 escape from custody highlight ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
Zakaria Zubeidi, a key Palestinian figure, secured his freedom as part of the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement, after spending five days on the lam in 2021 following a daring escape from an Israeli maximum-security prison. His brief taste of liberty has now officially commenced, though his options remain uncertain.
Jenin, where Zubeidi grew up, has become a focal point of intensified Israeli military operations against Hamas, following the ceasefire. This move indicates Israel's strategic shift from Gaza to the West Bank, underscoring the ongoing high-stakes conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions.
Zubeidi's release resonates as a significant political event, reflecting broader historical tensions. A major player during the Second Intifada, he became a prominent figure in Palestinian politics, and, despite previous assassination attempts, has continuously influenced the ongoing regional dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)