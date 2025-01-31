Left Menu

South Africa's Military Woes: Diplomacy Without Muscle

South Africa's ambition to champion the 'global south' is diminished by its military failures, highlighted by the deaths of its troops in eastern Congo. Despite diplomatic efforts, internal challenges and insufficient defense spending undermine its influence both continentally and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:08 IST
South Africa's attempts to assert itself as a defender of the 'global south' face significant challenges due to its weakening military capabilities, exemplified by recent losses in Congo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has positioned itself against U.S. dominance globally and taken firm stances on developing nations' interests, yet its African influence is troubled by strategic missteps.

The South African military's decline, marked by issues in supply and logistics, highlights a gap between diplomatic rhetoric and actual capacity, further strained by decreasing defense budgets and controversies over military management.

