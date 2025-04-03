Left Menu

Marco Rubio Calls for Enhanced NATO Defense Spending

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's commitment to NATO, urging allies to increase defense spending. Rubio met NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, addressing concerns over U.S. engagement amid Trump's trade tariffs. The U.S. seeks 5% GDP defense spending, promoting gradual European military enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:01 IST
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged NATO allies to boost their defense spending during a meeting in Brussels, reinforcing Washington's commitment to the alliance despite President Trump's trade tariff disputes.

Rubio, addressing fellow NATO foreign ministers, emphasized that America's role in NATO remains as vital as ever, countering doubts about the alliance's future.

He reiterated the call for a significant increase in defense budgets to 5% of GDP, a target that NATO nations are encouraged to meet progressively, to enhance the collective security of the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

