Marco Rubio Advocates for US Control in Strategic Regions Citing China Concerns

In a move driven by national security anxieties, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has endorsed President Donald Trump's plans to acquire Greenland and reestablish US control over the Panama Canal. This comes amid escalating concerns regarding China's strategic positioning and influence across the Arctic and Latin America.

Rubio, who is set to embark on his inaugural foreign trip as the US's leading diplomat, will visit Panama this weekend to underscore the canal's importance. Speaking ahead of the trip, he noted the US's commitment to securing its interests in the Arctic and the Panama Canal amidst Chinese investment in regional infrastructure.

Critically, Rubio highlighted how Chinese companies, potentially acting on Beijing's directives, could disrupt operations at the canal, violating a treaty that originally transferred its control to Panama in 1999. Notwithstanding Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino's firm stance against ceding the canal, Rubio maintained that the topic remains open for discussion, alongside Greenland's strategic relevance.

