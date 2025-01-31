Emotional Reunion: Thai Hostages Freed from Gaza

Five Thai nationals held captive in Gaza for over a year have been released, sparking emotional reunions and relief among family members. The hostages, kidnapped by Hamas militants in October 2023, returned to Israel where they received medical attention and the cheers of well-wishers.

The exchange, which also involved the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners, was facilitated with assistance from Qatar, Egypt, and other nations. Thailand's Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the international community for their role in securing the release.

Despite their extended captivity, the former hostages appeared in fair health, thanks in part to their relatively young ages. The focus now shifts to the safe return of the last remaining Thai hostage still in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)