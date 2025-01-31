Left Menu

Direct Funding for Tripura: Political Unity in Demand

The CPI(M) and Congress parties in Tripura have urged the 16th Finance Commission to consider direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). They have also called for the revival of the Planning Commission and an increase in the state's share of central taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 31-01-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 08:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a united appeal, opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress have called upon the 16th Finance Commission to ensure direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing the press post an all-party meeting in Agartala, senior CPI(M) figure Bhanu Lal Saha clarified that his party demands direct funding due to the TTAADC's independent expenditure needs. Further, they seek the revival of the Planning Commission.

Tripura's Congress president, Asish Kumar Saha, echoed the demand for direct TTAADC funding, highlighting the state's reliance on central assistance for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

