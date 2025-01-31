Direct Funding for Tripura: Political Unity in Demand

In a united appeal, opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress have called upon the 16th Finance Commission to ensure direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing the press post an all-party meeting in Agartala, senior CPI(M) figure Bhanu Lal Saha clarified that his party demands direct funding due to the TTAADC's independent expenditure needs. Further, they seek the revival of the Planning Commission.

Tripura's Congress president, Asish Kumar Saha, echoed the demand for direct TTAADC funding, highlighting the state's reliance on central assistance for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)