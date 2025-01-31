Troops Foil Infiltration Attempt in Poonch

Alert troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by heavily-armed terrorists from across the Line of Control, officials confirmed on Friday.

The incident, which took place in the Khari Karmara area on Thursday, sparked a massive search operation as last updated reports indicated ongoing efforts.

The swift action by the army's White Knight Corps, detailed in a social media post, resulted in a heavy firefight lasting through the night, leading to the neutralization of two terrorists and the recovery of multiple weapons.

