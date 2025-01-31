Left Menu

Fraudulent Scheme Manipulations Uncovered in Jharkhand's JMMSY

A man from West Bengal attempted to defraud the Jharkhand government's Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana by submitting 94 applications under different names using a single bank account. Authorities have uncovered 11,200 duplicate entries in the scheme meant to empower women with financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jharkhand have uncovered a massive attempt to exploit the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY), with a man from West Bengal submitting 94 applications using one bank account. The scheme provides financial assistance to women aged 18-50 years, offering Rs 2,500 per month.

The suspect submitted applications across various districts, raising concerns during a routine verification. The Bokaro Deputy Commissioner has ordered FIRs to be registered against individuals involved, including the primary suspect from West Bengal.

This discovery led to a broader investigation, revealing over 11,200 duplicate applications. Officials confirmed the use of false ration card numbers and surnames, spotlighting attempts to undermine women empowerment initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

