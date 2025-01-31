Fraudulent Scheme Manipulations Uncovered in Jharkhand's JMMSY

Authorities in Jharkhand have uncovered a massive attempt to exploit the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY), with a man from West Bengal submitting 94 applications using one bank account. The scheme provides financial assistance to women aged 18-50 years, offering Rs 2,500 per month.

The suspect submitted applications across various districts, raising concerns during a routine verification. The Bokaro Deputy Commissioner has ordered FIRs to be registered against individuals involved, including the primary suspect from West Bengal.

This discovery led to a broader investigation, revealing over 11,200 duplicate applications. Officials confirmed the use of false ration card numbers and surnames, spotlighting attempts to undermine women empowerment initiatives.

