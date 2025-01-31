Mizoram Unveils Ambitious Budget Plans for 2025-2026

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is slated to present his administration's budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year on March 4, a senior official revealed on Friday. The session, set to begin on February 19, marks the start of crucial financial deliberations.

A disciplined schedule was outlined by the Business Advisory Committee, led by Speaker Lalbiakzama, for the session running until March 20. Anticipation builds as Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh will address the assembly with his inaugural speech, introducing the legislative session.

This budget will be the second introduced by Lalduhoma following the Zoram People's Movement's rise to power in December 2023, signaling a continuation of their governance policies and financial strategies for the state.

