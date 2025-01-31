Supreme Court Shuns Plea on Senior Lawyer Designations
The Supreme Court declined a plea challenging the senior designations awarded to 70 lawyers by the Delhi High Court. The petitioner argued that the process was unjust and unconstitutional, creating inequities among lawyers. The bench advised the petitioner to withdraw after observing unfounded allegations against judges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:25 IST
- India
The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea contesting the senior designations given to 70 lawyers by the Delhi High Court.
The hearing, which took place before Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, saw the bench advising the petitioner to withdraw the plea after determining there was no ground to entertain it.
The petitioner, challenging a November 29 notification, alleged that the categorization of lawyers and the conferment of privileges contradicted constitutional ideals of equality. The Supreme Court had earlier criticized allegations levied against judges in related petitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
