Political Blame Game Over Yamuna's Polluted Waters
Congress leader Harish Rawat criticized both the AAP government and the Centre for Delhi's polluted Yamuna, blaming them for supplying contaminated water. He accused the AAP of neglecting a Congress-initiated project aimed at cleaning the river. Rawat emphasized the political blame game while citizens suffer.
- Country:
- India
Harish Rawat, a prominent Congress leader, has firmly placed blame on both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the central authorities for the dire condition of Delhi's Yamuna river. Accusing these governing bodies of delivering contaminated water to residents, Rawat called both 'culprits' in the pressing environmental issue.
During a press conference, the former chief minister of Uttarakhand criticized the AAP government for not mitigating the city's escalating pollution levels. He pointed out that a potentially transformative project from the previous Congress administration was abandoned, exacerbating the current situation.
The debate over Yamuna pollution has transformed into a significant political dispute in Delhi, especially as parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battle on February 5. While governments play the blame game, Delhi's residents continue to face the repercussions of this prolonged neglect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt approves 8th Pay Commission for revising salaries of central government employees: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
8th Pay Commission: A Boost for Central Government Workforce
Amarnath Demands Central Government's Clear Stance on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Unified Pension Scheme: A New Era for Central Government Employees
Central Government vs. Telangana: The Housing Scheme Standoff