Political Blame Game Over Yamuna's Polluted Waters

Harish Rawat, a prominent Congress leader, has firmly placed blame on both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the central authorities for the dire condition of Delhi's Yamuna river. Accusing these governing bodies of delivering contaminated water to residents, Rawat called both 'culprits' in the pressing environmental issue.

During a press conference, the former chief minister of Uttarakhand criticized the AAP government for not mitigating the city's escalating pollution levels. He pointed out that a potentially transformative project from the previous Congress administration was abandoned, exacerbating the current situation.

The debate over Yamuna pollution has transformed into a significant political dispute in Delhi, especially as parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battle on February 5. While governments play the blame game, Delhi's residents continue to face the repercussions of this prolonged neglect.

