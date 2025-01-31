Left Menu

President Murmu's Vision: Inclusive Growth and Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development based on constitutional principles. She announced initiatives for marginalized communities, including the PM-Suraj Yojana expansion for easy loans and efforts for differently-abled individuals. The Namaste Yojana was extended to sanitation workers, aiming for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:13 IST
President Murmu's Vision: Inclusive Growth and Empowerment
President Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu reinforced the government's pledge to inclusive development, asserting that a nation's success is rooted in its adherence to fundamental principles. Addressing Parliament, she explained that these core constitutional tenets form the backbone of policy formulations.

Murmu stressed that public service drives the government's actions, committing to addressing the needs of India's 140 crore citizens. She highlighted initiatives empowering marginalized communities, including the PM-Suraj Yojana's extension for accessible loans and the introduction of over one crore Divyang ID cards for differently-abled individuals.

Further, the President announced an extension of the Namaste Yojana to encompass all sanitation workers, improving their work conditions. She reiterated the government's dedication to 'Viksit Bharat', aiming to leave no one behind in the nation's pursuit of development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025