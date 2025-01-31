President Murmu's Vision: Inclusive Growth and Empowerment
President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament, highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development based on constitutional principles. She announced initiatives for marginalized communities, including the PM-Suraj Yojana expansion for easy loans and efforts for differently-abled individuals. The Namaste Yojana was extended to sanitation workers, aiming for 'Viksit Bharat'.
President Droupadi Murmu reinforced the government's pledge to inclusive development, asserting that a nation's success is rooted in its adherence to fundamental principles. Addressing Parliament, she explained that these core constitutional tenets form the backbone of policy formulations.
Murmu stressed that public service drives the government's actions, committing to addressing the needs of India's 140 crore citizens. She highlighted initiatives empowering marginalized communities, including the PM-Suraj Yojana's extension for accessible loans and the introduction of over one crore Divyang ID cards for differently-abled individuals.
Further, the President announced an extension of the Namaste Yojana to encompass all sanitation workers, improving their work conditions. She reiterated the government's dedication to 'Viksit Bharat', aiming to leave no one behind in the nation's pursuit of development.
