Kejriwal Fights EC Over 'Poisoned' Yamuna Waters Allegation

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has responded to the Election Commission's notice over his comments alleging contamination of the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi by the BJP-led Haryana government. In his detailed reply, Kejriwal claimed his statements concerned the alarming levels of ammonia present.

The Delhi CM accused Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, of conspiring to sway the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by deliberately sending polluted water to the capital. Kejriwal, alongside Delhi and Punjab's other chief ministers, reinforced his claims by presenting ammonia-contaminated water samples to the election commissioners.

Kejriwal demanded punitive action against Saini, arguing that failing to address the issue could normalize such political tactics. He further criticized the Election Commission's perceived bias, notably in acting swiftly against him while allegedly ignoring misconduct practised by BJP leaders, affecting India's democratic image.

