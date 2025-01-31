Left Menu

Russia Condemns U.S. Missile Defense Plan

Russia denounced a new missile defense order by U.S. President Donald Trump, seeing it as a move to undermine Russian and Chinese nuclear deterrence and potentially militarize space. This order mandates the creation of a next-gen defense shield against various aerial threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:23 IST
  • Russia

Russia has expressed strong opposition to an order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to develop a new missile defense system. The initiative is viewed by Moscow as a strategic attempt to undermine Russian and Chinese nuclear capabilities.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, interpreted the move as a confirmation of America's intention to militarize space, raising concerns about potential military confrontation in this domain.

The order, signed on Monday, directs the United States to implement a sophisticated defense system designed to protect against various threats, including ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

