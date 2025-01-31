Russia Condemns U.S. Missile Defense Plan
Russia denounced a new missile defense order by U.S. President Donald Trump, seeing it as a move to undermine Russian and Chinese nuclear deterrence and potentially militarize space. This order mandates the creation of a next-gen defense shield against various aerial threats.
Russia has expressed strong opposition to an order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump to develop a new missile defense system. The initiative is viewed by Moscow as a strategic attempt to undermine Russian and Chinese nuclear capabilities.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, interpreted the move as a confirmation of America's intention to militarize space, raising concerns about potential military confrontation in this domain.
The order, signed on Monday, directs the United States to implement a sophisticated defense system designed to protect against various threats, including ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

