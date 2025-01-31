Fragile Peace: UNRWA's Vital Role in Gaza
The UNRWA has warned that its inability to operate in Gaza could jeopardize the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite an impending Israeli ban, their humanitarian efforts continue. Juliette Touma from UNRWA emphasized the critical nature of these operations during a Geneva press briefing.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a stark warning about the potential impact on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas if its humanitarian activities in Gaza are disrupted.
Juliette Touma, UNRWA's director of communications, stressed that the cessation of their aid distribution could threaten the already fragile peace, speaking at a press briefing in Geneva.
Despite an impending ban by Israel set for January 30, UNRWA continues its essential work in Gaza and other areas, Touma confirmed.
