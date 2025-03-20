Left Menu

Foreign Secretary Criticizes Israel's Humanitarian Aid Blockade

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed concerns over Israel's blockade of aid to Gaza in the House of Commons, deeming it inconsistent with international humanitarian law. He noted the UK's previous stance to suspend certain arms exports to Israel due to similar actions potentially breaching international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:39 IST
Foreign Secretary Criticizes Israel's Humanitarian Aid Blockade
David Lammy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strong statement to the House of Commons, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel's decision to block humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza, questioning its compliance with international humanitarian law. He described the move as "appalling and unacceptable."

Lammy highlighted that such actions reinforce the United Kingdom's decision made last year to put a hold on some arms exports to Israel. He indicated that it's the judiciary's role to determine legality, not the government's.

Lammy, who had earlier labeled Israel's actions as a breach of international law, has since aligned with the government's view that these actions pose a clear risk of violating international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025