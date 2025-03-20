Foreign Secretary Criticizes Israel's Humanitarian Aid Blockade

In a strong statement to the House of Commons, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Israel's decision to block humanitarian aid and electricity to Gaza, questioning its compliance with international humanitarian law. He described the move as "appalling and unacceptable."

Lammy highlighted that such actions reinforce the United Kingdom's decision made last year to put a hold on some arms exports to Israel. He indicated that it's the judiciary's role to determine legality, not the government's.

Lammy, who had earlier labeled Israel's actions as a breach of international law, has since aligned with the government's view that these actions pose a clear risk of violating international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)