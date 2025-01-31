EU Resumes Gaza-Egypt Border Monitoring
The European Union has resumed its civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This mission, requested by Palestinians and Israelis, aims to support Palestinian border staff and assist in facilitating the transfer of individuals, including those requiring medical care, out of Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:42 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has recommenced its civilian mission to oversee the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah. Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief of foreign policy, announced this development on Friday.
She revealed that the deployment of the EU’s civilian border mission to the Rafah Crossing was requested by both Palestinians and Israelis. The mission is intended to provide support to Palestinian border personnel.
Moreover, the mission will also facilitate the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, focusing on those who need medical care, according to Kallas, who shared the update on social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- mission
- Rafah
- Gaza
- Egypt
- border
- Palestinians
- Israelis
- medical care
- support
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Intensifies Efforts Against Cross-Border Scam Networks
Varun Dhawan Embarks on 'Border 2': A Sequel to the Iconic War Film
UN Expert Calls for Action Against Arbitrary Detention and Health Violations in Egyptian Prisons
Cross-Border Telecom Fraud Crackdown
Joint Crackdown on Cross-Border Telecom Fraud by Chinese and Thai Police