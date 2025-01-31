EU Resumes Gaza-Egypt Border Monitoring

The European Union has recommenced its civilian mission to oversee the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah. Kaja Kallas, the EU's chief of foreign policy, announced this development on Friday.

She revealed that the deployment of the EU’s civilian border mission to the Rafah Crossing was requested by both Palestinians and Israelis. The mission is intended to provide support to Palestinian border personnel.

Moreover, the mission will also facilitate the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, focusing on those who need medical care, according to Kallas, who shared the update on social media platform X.

