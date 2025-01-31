Justice Sought in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

A Maharashtra court has placed Sudarshan Ghule, the key accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, into 14-day judicial custody. This move comes amid ongoing investigations into the high-profile case that has spotlighted extortion activities affecting an energy firm in Beed.

Ghule appeared before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court via video link. Previously, authorities detained him in CID custody until January 31, reflecting the complexity and seriousness of the charges at hand.

Deshmukh, the Massajog sarpanch, was reportedly abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, allegedly for intervening in an extortion scheme. Seven individuals have been apprehended, with one suspect tied to a Maharashtra minister, as the investigation delves into digital evidence and telecom records.

(With inputs from agencies.)